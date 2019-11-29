HARLAN — Jeffory Lynn Posey, 60, of Harlan, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 27, 1959 in Hazard, KY. Jeff was a retired coal miner and believed in the Church of God Faith.

Survivors include two children, Crissy Posey Lloyd and Henry Aaron Posey; his grandchildren, Hannah Housley, Kyndal Lloyd and Jack Lloyd; his brothers, Billy Posey and James Posey and his sister, Carolyn Robinson. Along with several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Celebration of life services will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Gods House of Worship in Dryden, VA with Preacher Bill Posey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are asked to assist with funeral expenses.

The staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the Posey family and friends during your time of bereavement.