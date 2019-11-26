Jena Jones

  • - Deborah Lois Shepard Schmus
  • "Even though I've never met Ms. Jones, I know she was an..."
    - Dylan Raines
  • "Thank you Ms. Jones for giving me the sister I needed at my..."
    - Sharea Thomas
  • "RIP"
    - Alex Efird
  • "I didnt know Jena personally, but I am one of her daughter..."
    - Marlo Albert
Harlan Funeral Home - Harlan
202 South Cumberland Avenue
Harlan, KY
40831
(606)-573-3030
COLDIRON - Jena Scalf Jones, 76, of Coldiron, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Sunshine on June, 13, 1943 to the late Charlie Jack Scalf and Martha June Wilson Scalf. She was a homemaker who loved shopping, crocheting, and solving crossword puzzles. Jena believed in the Baptist faith.

Beside her parents she is preceded in death by her twin sister, Janice Scalf Holmes; two brothers, Jack Richard Scalf, Diamond Jim Scalf; and one great niece, Krystal Scalf.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her children, James Jones of Harlan; Donna Brown (Kent) of Rancho Cordova, CA; Danny Efird of Ashboro, NC; one brother, Albert Scalf (Janice); one sister, Joan Passanisi; grandchildren, Kenneth Brown Jr., Brianna Brown, Daniel Efird IV, Alex Efird; niece, Kelly Scalf Wills; and nephews, Jack and Adam Scalf, Tommy and Stephen Grubbs, along with a host of friends.

Graveside services will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1 PM at the Resthaven Cemetery Chapel with the Reverend Don Johnson officiating.

Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
