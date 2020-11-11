1/1
Jenni Baker
Jenni Baker 1984- 2020 Jenni B. Baker Feb. 15, 1984-Nov. 4, 2020

Jenni Brianne Baker, age 36 of Pittsburgh, PA passed away at her home on November 4, 2020 after a long battle with Glioblastoma, a rare and incurable brain cancer.

Jenni was born February 15, 1984 in Wichita, KS to Clyde Jr. and Barbara (Hensley) Baker, both formerly of Harlan, KY.

Preceding her in death were her maternal grandfather Fielding Hensley, Smith, KY and her paternal grandparents Clyde (Buster) and Lena Baker, Harlan, KY.

She is survived by her parents, Clyde Jr. and Barbara (Hensley) Baker of Elizabethtown, KY, partner of 6 years, Douglas Luman of Pittsburgh, PA, grandmother Della Hensley of Smith, KY, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers who loved her very much.

As an artist, Jenni found no higher joy than gathering like-minded creators. Her ability to inspire, teach, and lead others toward their own artistic talents touched lives world-wide. Her own award-winning writing and artwork, like her life, transformed the everyday into the extraordinary.

In death, Jenni selflessly donated her brain to the University of Maryland Brain and Tissue Bank for research into finding a cure for Glioblastoma.

The family would like to thank Bridges Hospice, especially Erin B., Nikki P., Bethany L., and Mindy O., for outstanding care and support during this trying time.

Per Jenni's wishes, a private viewing was held at D'Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Pittsburgh, PA, followed by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to the Al Musella Foundation at virtual trials.org/Donate.cfm or to Jenni's last major poetry project, Poetry Daily, at poems.com/support/.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
