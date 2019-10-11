BAXTER - Jerry Dale Cornett, 62 of Baxter passed away on the early morning of Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at the Harlan ARH.

Jerry was born June 13, 1957 in Danville, IL to the late Luther and Janie Lewis Cornett. He was a former coal miner for 13 years before retiring from the

Harlan Co. Road Department after 22 years. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He belonged to the , enjoyed fishing, bingo, karaoke,

and his beloved UK Wildcats. He believed in the Church of God faith.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Patty Cornett.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Anita Martin Cornett; step son, Daniel Brock; 2 grandchildren, Cassie and Logan Brock; brothers, Larry (Jan) Cornett,

Joe (Sally) Cornett, Danny (Nancy) Cornett, Tim (Lisa) Cornett, Jeff (Deb) Cornett, Terry Cornett; sisters, Sherry Shuler, and Tammy Williams; brother in law, William Martin;

he leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday (Oct. 13) from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday (Oct. 14) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Ashby officiating.

Burial will follow in the Cornett Family Cemetery in Baxter. Military rites will be observed by the Harlan Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Dustin Massingale, Cory Miller, Daniel Brock, Michael Cloud, Dillon Cornett, and Jeffery Cornett.

