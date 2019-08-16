TYNER — Jerry Wayne Fee, 72 joined his parents in Heaven August 12, 2019. A native of Harlan KY, he most recently resided in Tyner, KY. Jerry graduated Hall High School and attended South East Community College and University of the Cumberlands. He was a former teacher and Vice Principle in the Harlan County School System. He later worked at the Harlan County Community Action Agency where he retired after forty one years as the first Transportation Director for that agency. Jerry was a Mason in the Harlan Lodge and honored as a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Paul Patton. He also served as a Harlan City Police Officer for many years.

Jerry had a passion for guns, knives and dogs. The focus of his life was caring for his family who will greatly miss him. He was Baptist. He was the son of the late Max and Bernice Fee Gulston, KY. To celebrate his life, waiting to join him is his wife Terry Murray Fee, daughters Darby Fee Daniels (Randy), Misty Fee Cope (Dean), Shelly Fee Madden (Jason). Cherished grandchildren, Randy Wayne Daniels, Jonathan Daniels, Madison Daniels, Kiki Cope, Tilly Cope, Andrew Madden and Brooklyn Madden.

An opportunity to receive family and friends will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. hosted by Lakes Funeral Home McKee, KY. The immediate family will observe a private graveside ceremony following visitation. Pallbearers include Andrew Madden, Randy Wayne Daniels, Randy Daniels, Jonathan Daniels, Dean Cope and Caden Harris. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com