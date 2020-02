WALLINS — Jerry Johnson, 60 of Wallins was born on September 19, 1959 and entered Heaven on February 9, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7PM Friday, February 14, 2020 with Memorial Services at 7PM in the Chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Denver Brock officiating.

To the family of Jerry Johnson, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.