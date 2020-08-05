1/1
Jerry Kyle Richardson
Jerry Kyle Richardson 1948- 2020 Jerry Kyle Richardson, 71, of Georgetown, KY, passed away at his home at 7:30pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1948 in Inman, VA and raised in Lynch, KY to coalminer and union organizer Vivian Richardson and mother Eula Mae Hicks Richardson. After contracting polio at the age of four he spent many years of medical care, surgery and rehabilitation at Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville, where he was greatly influenced by the extraordinary nurses and staff. He went on to get a masters degree in education at the University of Kentucky and teach middle school in Louisville, KY before moving to Prince George's County, MD, where he taught social studies and history for 23 years to thousands of students who loved him for his fairness, honesty, and caring. After retiring he moved to Georgetown, KY where he became active in community issues with his proudest accomplishment being his work toward the smoking ban. He was above all a teacher, a protector, and a poet.

He is survived by his best friend, love, and wife of 40 years, Kelcey Ann Koiwopa. He is also survived by his son Aaron Richardson of Destin, FL, older brother Vivian "Bud" Richardson of Rosedale, CA, beloved sister Betty Doan of Owensboro, KY, and cherished Twitter friend Teresa Evangeline.

He is preceded in death by sisters Lanada Sue Johnson of San Jose, CA, Francis Ann Sievert of Pacifica, CA, and Robert Richardson of Lynch, KY.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive #13, Georgetown, KY 40324.

Thumb out I leaned against the Texaco sign, Another night gone chasing nine balls, Still there was home five miles away and Cornbread on the back of the stove, I'd get a ride or walk, Hell what was 5 miles to a boy who burned Like the sun

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
