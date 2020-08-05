1/1
Jerry Kyle Richardson
Jerry Kyle Richardson 1948- 2020 Jerry Kyle Richardson, 71, of Georgetown, KY, passed away at his home at 7:30pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1948 in Inman, VA and raised in Lynch, KY to coalminer and union organizer Vivian Richardson and mother Eula Mae Hicks Richardson. After contracting polio at the age of four he spent many years of medical care, surgery and rehabilitation at Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville, where he was greatly influenced by the extraordinary nurses and staff. He went on to get a masters degree in education at the University of Kentucky and teach middle school in Louisville, KY before moving to Prince George's County, MD, where he taught social studies and history for 23 years to thousands of students who loved him for his fairness, honesty, and caring. After retiring he moved to Georgetown, KY where he became active in community issues with his proudest accomplishment being his work toward the smoking ban. He was above all a teacher, a protector, and a poet.

He is survived by his best friend, love, and wife of 40 years, Kelcey Ann Koiwopa. He is also survived by his son Aaron Richardson of Destin, FL, older brother Vivian "Bud" Richardson of Rosedale, CA, beloved sister Betty Doan of Owensboro, KY, and cherished Twitter friend Teresa Evangeline.

He is preceded in death by sisters Lanada Sue Johnson of San Jose, CA, Francis Ann Sievert of Pacifica, CA, and Robert Richardson of Lynch, KY.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive #13, Georgetown, KY 40324.

Thumb out I leaned against the Texaco sign, Another night gone chasing nine balls, Still there was home five miles away and Cornbread on the back of the stove, I'd get a ride or walk, Hell what was 5 miles to a boy who burned Like the sun

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
August 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of his passing. His friendship enriched my life in a multitude of ways. He introduced me to micro-poetry and was invaluable in helping me become a better poet. He had an uncanny ability to read something and see immediately what would enhance it, what needed to be added or removed to make the poem work. His own poetry is a remarkable collection of writing, as is his prose. Beautiful writing. This is also true of the art he created. He just seemed to know what worked, what should be added or removed to create something meaningful. This, too, is a remarkable body of work. I'm grateful to have several pieces on the walls of my home. I am so grateful that he took the time to create a friendship I will carry with me, always. His intelligence, his sense of humor, and his expansive love for life and for his family and friends was and will continue to be an inspiration. I have no doubt that his beautiful spirit lives on ... My love and best thoughts go out to Kelcey and the rest of his family. ~ Teresa Evangeline
Teresa Evangeline
Friend
August 4, 2020
Susan Feher
Neighbor
