I am so sorry to hear of his passing. His friendship enriched my life in a multitude of ways. He introduced me to micro-poetry and was invaluable in helping me become a better poet. He had an uncanny ability to read something and see immediately what would enhance it, what needed to be added or removed to make the poem work. His own poetry is a remarkable collection of writing, as is his prose. Beautiful writing. This is also true of the art he created. He just seemed to know what worked, what should be added or removed to create something meaningful. This, too, is a remarkable body of work. I'm grateful to have several pieces on the walls of my home. I am so grateful that he took the time to create a friendship I will carry with me, always. His intelligence, his sense of humor, and his expansive love for life and for his family and friends was and will continue to be an inspiration. I have no doubt that his beautiful spirit lives on ... My love and best thoughts go out to Kelcey and the rest of his family. ~ Teresa Evangeline

Teresa Evangeline

Friend