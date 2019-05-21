JONES CREEK - Jerry Lee Long, 54, Jones Creek, was fatally injured in a logging accident on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born April 9, 1965 in Indiana, he had lived here most of his life. Jerry was a retired coal miner from Powell Mountain and enjoyed working on cars and helping others. He was a member of the Verda First Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Long; his father, Norman Long; and two grandchildren, Trenton Lee Long and Tori Adalyn Long.

Survivors include his mother, Alice Napier Long, Jones Creek; three children, Jeremy Long (Emily), Jones Creek; Amber Long (Ronnie Farley), Bailey's Creek; Devin Long (Resea Gilley), Jones Creek; and two step-children, Scottie Middleton (Chasity Jones), Jones Creek; and Cassie Simpson (Scottie), Rio Vista. Also surviving are three sisters, Pat Middleton (Brian), Evarts; Dora Mae Jones (Charles Ray), Evarts; Cyndi Middleton (James Hammonds), Harlan; two brothers, Gary Long (Shelia), Jones Creek; Charles Long (Gayle), Evarts; 11 grandchildren, Kaylee, Tanner, Maylee and Ashton Long; Lacey, Chelsey, Chase and Riley Farley; Tucker, Brody and Jasmine Long; three step-grandchildren, Dylan and Gunnar Middleton; Ryland Helton; his former wife and the mother of his children, Zola Farley, Verda; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 until 9 pm at the Verda First Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Church with the Pastor Danny McCreary officiating.

His burial will follow in the Long Family Cemetery at Jones Creek with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.