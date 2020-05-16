Jim Edd Hatfield 1949 - 2020 Jim Edd Hatfield, 71, of Pineville, KY, passed away May 7, 2020 at the Middlesboro ARH. He was born April 27, 1949 in Jellico, TN, the son of the late Caleb and Geneva Jackson Hatfield.
Jim Edd loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren. He loved flea markets, car shows and old cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers whom he loved and missed; Bill Hatfield, Bobby Hatfield, Ronald Hatfield and Jerry Hatfield, 2 sisters: Ruth Hurst and Mildred Partin.
Jim Edd is survived by the following members of his family:
Children: Jim (Connie) Hatfield and Leigh Ann (Mitchell) Cobb, his love: Gwen Partin, his step children: Eddie Vance and Candice Vance Davis. He is also survived by the mother of his children: Sandra Hatfield.
He was blessed by many grandchildren who all loved him greatly; Morgan Cobb, Kendra Lankford, Riley Cobb, Austin Lankford, Aubryn Hatfield, Kamdyn Hatfield, Avery Cobb, Gabe Vance, Emily Vance, Chole Vance, Gracie Vance, Dean Maiden and Justin Maiden.
Jim Edd is also survived by 3 sisters: Betty Harrison, Sue Thacker and Kathy Claxton and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Parker and Rev. Lynn Miracle presiding. Music was provided Jackie Murphy and Kelly Hatfield. Interment followed in the Hatfield Family Cemetery at Frakes, KY. Pallbearers were Ethan Hatfield, Josh King, Rusty Hatfield, Kenneth "Doodle" Partin, Dean Maiden, Justin Maiden, Kyle Garrett and Arvil Willis. Honorary Pallbearers were Jackie Hurst, Jeremy Hatfield and James Blackburn.
The family received friends from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com
Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from May 16 to May 17, 2020.