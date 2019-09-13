GRAYS KNOB - Jimmy Wayne Carmical, 71, of Grays Knob, passed from this life Thursday, September 12, 2019 following an illness. He was born December 26, 1947 in Harlan County and had lived here all his life. Jimmy was a retired truck driver and believed in the Church of God faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlena Sue Carmical; a daughter, Penny Carmical; his parents, Roscoe and Thelma Jones Carmical; and a sister, Freda Hensley.

Jimmy is survived by three children: Jimmy Wayne Carmical, Jr., of Loyall; Scotty E. Carmical, of Grays Knob; and Kim Blanton, of Harlan; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

The Carmical family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 14, from 12 noon until 2 pm at Harlan Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Resthaven Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Harlan Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.