JoAnn Brock Tucker, 70, of Coldiron, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Laymon Pentecostal Church with the Rev. John Neil and the Rev. Dustin Simpson officiating. Entombment will take place at the Brock Cemetery at Coldiron, KY.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. in the chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home and on Saturday after 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church.

The staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the family of JoAnn Tucker during your time of bereavement.