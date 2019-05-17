BULLS GAP - Joel McFarland, age 84, of Bulls Gap, TN, the Romeo Community, passed away May 15, 2019 at Signature Healthcare.

He was born and raised in Harlan, KY, where he owned and operated Capital Laundry and Dry Cleaners before moving to Greene County to make his home. His desire was to live on the farm where his mother grew up and become a cattle farmer.

Joel was an avid fisherman and a member of the Greeneville Bass Club. He was also a fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. He served in the United States Army in the armored division.

He was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife: Sue; cousins: Elizabeth Ball of Kingsport, TN, and Betty Payne of Ormond Beach, FL; brother-in-law: Don and Mary Sexton of Lexington, KY; sister-in-law: Vivian Newman of Russell, KY.

He was preceded in death by his parents: J.G. and Ruby Carter McFarland.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m. on Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville, TN. Funeral services will follow visitation at 2 o'clock in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Dixie Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in Carter's Station Cemetery at Albany.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.doughty-stevens.com