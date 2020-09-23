John Crockett Carter, Jr 1939- 2020 Longtime Harlan attorney, John Crockett Carter, Jr, 80, passed away on Tuesday evening of September 15, 2020.
Mr. Carter was born on December 10, 1939 in Cawood to the late John Crockett and Nancy Pope Carter. He graduated from Hall High School in 1956 and attended Cumberland College, Union College, and Eastern Kentucky University Graduate School. He taught English at Hall High School for 7 years. Then he attended the University of Kentucky College of Law where he graduated with honors. He returned to the county he loved so much to practice law for the next 51 years with a brief stint as the Sheriff of Harlan County. He is a member of the Harlan County Bar Association and the Kentucky Bar association. He served terms on the Housing Authority, Harlan Independent Board of Education, and on the board for Home Federal Savings and Loan. He is a member of Putney Bible Church where he taught Sunday School, Cawood Presbyterian, and Gideons International.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Charlene Skaggs Carter, and his brother Joe Bill Carter.
His survivors include: His siblings Joanna (Fred) Busroe of Lexington, Jimmie Lee Carter of Rio Vista, Jack (Priscilla) Carter of Whiteville, TN, Euel Pope (Helen) Carter of Cawood, and his sister-in-law Martha Carter of Cawood; many nieces and nephews; his daughter Nancy (Nathan) Brown of Lexington; His pride and joy, his three grandchildren, Carter, William John Crockett, and Arabella Brown of Lexington.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday (Sept. 18) at the Putney Bible Church, 6340 Hwy 522, Totz, Ky 40870.
Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm at the Church with Pastor Britt Lawson, III officiating.
Private Burial will be held on Saturday (Sept. 19) at the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Carter requested donations to Gideons International at www.gideons.org/donate
Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of John Crockett Carter.