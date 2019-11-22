WALLINS - John Slusher, Jr, 85 of Wallins passed away on Wednesday morning of November 20, 2019 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.

John was born January 9, 1934 in Wallins to the late John Webster and Malinda Brock Slusher. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, after being Honorably discharged

from the service he was a cook at the Culver Academies in Culver, IN. He was retired from the railroad and after moving home he owned the Savemore Gas Station in Browning Acres and the Chevron Station in Harlan.

He was a member of the House of Mercy in Wallins.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Taylor Slusher; grandson, Matthew Roark; brothers, Dennie Gene Slusher, Robert Hampton Lewis,

Isaac Slusher, and William Slusher; 1 sister, Wilma Leach.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Charlotte Roark; grandchildren, Christy (Matthew) Creech and Dennie Roark; great grandchildren, Erica Curry and Madison Roark;

he leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Sunday (Nov. 24) at the House of Mercy in Wallins.

Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm at the Church with Pastor Darlene Roberts officiating.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Monday (Nov. 25) at the Taylor Cemetery on Happy Top with Military Rites being observed by the Harlan Honor Guard. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery just prior to the service time.

Please feel free to leave a memory, condolence, or photos at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of John Slusher.