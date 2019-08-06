NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Joseph Paul Carruba passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 99 years of age in New Albany, Indiana. Mr. Carruba was born December 4, 1919 in Showers, Alabama to Norman and Cora (Romano) Carruba. Preceding him in death were his parents, his beloved wife Eunice, his siblings Sam, Ross, Rose Hager, Frances Dobos and Marie Runda and a dear grandson Brian Carruba. Surviving are his son George (Rosemary) Carruba, daughters Ruth (Ray) Caudill, Elizabeth (Brad) Kramer, Selma (Terry) Dean. His grandchildren: Stacy Carruba Tapp, Alissa (Brian) Sipple, Melanie (Stan) Howarter, Brooke (Mike) Rakowski, Emily (Matt) Klapkowski, Sarah (Adam) Bahe, Joe Kramer, and Michelle (Bernard) Richie. His treasured great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Gavin Carruba, Olivia, Blake and Brody Sipple; Ada and Della Howarter, Maddie and Erin Jones, Rachel Bahe, Cora Rakowski, Lillian Hord-Richie and two great-grandchildren due in November.

Joe co-owned Carruba's Grocery with his brother Sam in Cumberland, Ky. for many years until his retirement. He was a charter member of the Cumberland Lion's Club, a fire chief of the Cumberland Fire Department, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a faith-filled man and member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Cumberland.

Joe worked hard all of his life. He loved his family and loved being around people. He had an uncanny ability to remember jokes and delighted in telling them. He was service oriented and had a giving heart. Joe spent time in prayer each day. We will miss his humor and love.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Tri-City Funeral Home, Benham, Ky. Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a rosary recited at that time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 304 Central St., Cumberland, Ky. with Fr. Mani George and Fr. DeSilva as the celebrants. Pallbearers will be members of the Cumberland Fire Department. Interment will follow at Resthaven cemetery, Loyall, Ky.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cumberland Lion's Club, the Cumberland Fire Department or St. Stephen Catholic Church, Cumberland, Ky. 40823