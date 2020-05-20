Joyce Marilyn Bramble 1939 - 2020 Joyce Marilyn Bramble, age 80, of Pineville Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after a long illness. She was born June 30, 1939, the daughter of the late Arthur and Laura Money.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother that loved her family in abundance. She always had a smile and kind word to share. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a member of the Old Straight Creek Baptist Church where she loved to raise her voice in song to praise her Savior.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Dean Bramble and her brother, Kenny Money.
She is survived by her children, Tony and Vickey Bramble of Hurricane West Virginia and Sandra and Ken Phelps of Indianapolis Indiana
Sister: Kay and Mike Kessinger of Lafayette Ohio
Brother: Max Money of Pineville Kentucky
Grandchildren: Shannon Galyan, Meredith, Corey Nelson and Tyler Bramble
Great grandchildren: Lennon Sherard, Aidan Richardson, Elizabeth Nelson, Sheridan Richardson, Alexandra Nelson, Cailin Galyan, Aubrey Nelson and Dean Nelson
And a host of other relatives and friends.
In observance of the current COVID-19 guidelines, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Harrogate, Tennessee.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from May 20 to May 21, 2020.