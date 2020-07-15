1/1
Justin Napier
Justin Napier 1994- 2020 Justin Napier, 25 of Elizabethtown, passed away July 9, 2020. He was born to Bobby Napier and Elizabeth Napier on September 19, 1994. He loved everyone and will be deeply missed.

Justin is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandfather, Willis Jones.

Justin is survived by his Father, Bobby Napier and Wife Cathy; Mother, Elizabeth Napier; Maternal Grandmother, Cindy Jones; Paternal Grandparents, Junior and Pat Napier; Brother, Bobby Napier; Sisters, Alisha Willian, Shana Evans and Kayla Curry; Many other Brothers and his Best Friend Champ will also mourn his passing.

Justin Has Gone Riding.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2PM to 3PM in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. A Service will follow at 3PM. Graveside will follow at a Family Cemetery in Cawood with Friends and Family serving as pallbearers.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Justin Napier.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mt Pleasant Funeral Home Inc
122 N Cumberland Ave
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-1770
