Kate Coultas 1940- 2020 Harlan, Kentucky
Kate M. Coultas, 79, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heartland Villa Center in Lewisport, Kentucky.
She was born in Baxter, Kentucky on December 30, 1940 daughter of the late Nobe and Mary (Howard) Middleton. Kate was the last of a long line of siblings; five brothers and three sisters.
Kate was united in marriage on June 12, 1960 in Winchester, KY to Bro. Harry K. Coultas, who preceded her in death, in 2019. She was a gifted seamstress and compassionate caregiver. Kate was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and member of the former Gatchel and Harlan (KY) Homemaker's Club.
Kate is survived by her sons; Keith Coultas (Lonnie Fields), Cincinnati, Ohio, Kevin Coultas (Markita), Cannelton and Kenneth Coultas (Sally), Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Ian, Evan, Katie Coultas and Ashley Coultas Stewart; four great grandchildren, Charlie and Domonic Stewart, Lexi Wood and Ryleigh Coultas.
The family would like to express their many thanks to Heartland Villa for caring for Kate while she was there for over seven years.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 PM CST with a private service at 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Lilly Dale Church Cemetery. Bro. Ray Naugle, Bro. Randy Coultas, Bro. Eddie Olberding will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lilly Dale Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.huberfuneralhome.net
Please note that while visiting the funeral home or attending the graveside service that a mask is to be worn and social distancing is appreciated.