LEXINGTON — Katherine "Kat" Lorene Brown was born to Ethel Mae Brown (later Goodwin) and Maryland "Red" Goodwin on May 7th, 1952, in Harlan, Kentucky. She would be her mother's last child.

A very bright Student, Kat would go on to attend the prestigious Lincoln Institute High School (founded by Berea College) in Simpsonville, Kentucky. She was a member of the school's final graduating class in 1970. The school was established for gifted, but underprivileged students across Kentucky. She would continue her academic career at the University of Louisville, obtaining degrees in business and accounting. She later chose to enter the field of nursing, eventually retiring from Eastern State Hospital after 21 Years there as a licensed Practical Nurse. Through out her many years in nursing, her deep compassion for people and constant professionalism were observed and appreciated by her co-workers and patients alike. Katherine was an avid reader and loved learning, two passions she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She also greatly enjoyed writing personal letters to close family and friends.

Katherine leaves behind six children: Denise Brown, Lexington; Mika McClain (Haven), Louisville; Michael Brown (Priscilla), Harlan; John Blaine (Sarah), Lexington; Jessica Blaine, Lexington; Kelli Brown, Lexington. Katherine was especially proud of her 24 grand-children and three great grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Arthur "Buddy" Brown, Detroit; Louise "Sista" Gordon, Chicago; Louis "Rabbit" Brown, Compton (CA); Joann Kirksey, Louisville; Jimmie Coleman, Cincinnati; and Arthur Goodwin, California. She is also survived by a myriad of nieces and nephews — two special nieces, Edna (Galbraith) Edwards, whom she helped raise, and Delores Sweatt; and a dear, lifelong friend, Sarah Jones.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George, Henry, and Bob Kirksey, Andrew "Brun" Brown, Eugene, Clarence and Zack Goodwin, sisters Hattie Mae Kirksey, Missouri Cottrell and Ollie Mae Johnson.

A service will be held in Verda, at the Union Baptist Church today, December 14th. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm, with Reverend Washington delivering the service at 1 p.m. The family wishes to thank all in advance for their loving phone calls, Sympathy cords and flowers. They look forward to reminiscing about their beloved Katherine with her friends and extended family.