Kathleen Hightowers 1923- 2020 Kathleen B. Hightower, 97, of Flemingsburg, left to be with Jesus on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home.
Born in Evarts, KY on August 22, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Pellage Ball and the late Kila Johnson Ball.
Kathleen's life was devoted to God and her family. Her family feels great comfort in knowing she is in Paradise but that the world will never be the same without her beautiful soul. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Betty (husband Dan) Masters and Janet Leet; her daughter-in-law, Elaine Hightower of Chesshire, CT; her nine grandchildren, Charles Hightower, Susan Hightower, Trudy Hightower, Sandra Valenti, Corrinna Byrne, John (wife Francie) Masters, Marc Masters, Justin (wife Hanna Leet, and Casey (Josh) Florence; her 25 great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her son, Charles Vernon Hightower; her daughter, Charlotte Scantlin; her son-in-law, Steve Leet; and her brothers; Morris and Charles Ball.
Funeral service will be private but will be live-streamed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/boone.nickell
) on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. Rev. Larry Brown will be officiating. Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.
Kathleen will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery.
In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Kathleen to the Lottie Moon Offering (KY Baptist Convention, P O Box 950295, Louisville, KY 40295).
