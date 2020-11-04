1/1
Kelly Allen Morgan
Kelly Allen Morgan 1970- 2020 Kelly Allen Morgan, 50, of Loyall passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born September 25, 1970 in Harlan, he was a retired coal miner and coal truck driver. Kelly enjoyed riding motorcycles and belonged to a motorcycle club. He helped organize The Toys for Tots program. He also enjoyed working on cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Farmer Morgan and Beulah Combs Morgan; and a niece, Andie Joseph.

Survivors include three children, Chely Green and husband, Michael, Ages; Bethany Creech and husband, James, Evarts; and Cody Morgan and fiancé, Jeanna King, Seymour, TN; two sisters, Sharon Morgan, Wallins; Kim Mason and husband, Gary, Wallins; and a brother, Michael Morgan and wife, Diane, Grand Rivers, KY.

Also surviving are four grandchildren, Hunter and Airanna Green, Conner and Braxton Creech; a nephew, Adam Joseph; three nieces, Amy Todd, Melissa Noles and Mandy O'Bryan; and a host of other family and friends.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
