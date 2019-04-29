CUMBERLAND - Kenneth Keith, age 89 of Cumberland, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Kenneth was born on May 16, 1929, unto the union of the late Richard and Florence Hicks Keith.

He believed in the Baptist faith and was a member of the Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church.

He proudly served his country in the United States Armed Forces. He was a retired Superintendent of the water plant for the City of Cumberland and had also worked as water plant manager for the City of Lynch.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys, daughter, Deborah Lynn Stidham, brothers, Richard Keith, JR, Arville Keith and half-sister, Katherine Gilreth.

He leaves to mourn his passing, granddaughter, Lori (Jason) Brown of Kingsport, Tennessee, great granddaughter, Bailey Brown of Kingsport, Tennessee, a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation held Tuesday, April 29, 2019, at the Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church in Cumberland, KY from 4 to 6 p.m. with funeral service beginning at 6 p.m.

Burial held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the D.L. Creech Cemetery in Cumberland, KY with full military rites provided by the Cumberland VFW Post 5171.

Cumberland Valley Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements.