TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Kenny Varney 65, of Tazewell, TN formerly of Teetersville, KY passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 - PM in the Chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Hayden officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 - PM until 3 -PM at the funeral home.

