HARLAN - Kevin Hatfield, 54 of Harlan, was born on Tuesday, March 15, 1965 in Harlan and died peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Kevin was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing golf and was also a former coach to several teams in the Harlan County School System. He loved life to the fullest, never met a stranger and was the best friend to many. He was the founder and owner of KHatfield LTD and a member of Liggett Baptist Church.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Melodie Hatfield; his parents, Charles and Carolyn Hatfield; his children, Kyle Hatfield and fiancé Deavin Stewart, Katie Hatfield and fiancé Alex Knight and Noah Carol. His sister, Chrissy and husband, Shelby Wilson III. His nephews and nieces, Austin Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Jenna Wilson, Emersyn Noah and Trent Noah. His mother-in-law, Judy Noah and his brother-in-law, Dondi and wife, Stacy Noah. Also, a host of family and friends to numerous to list and all his former and currant employees.

A special thank you to all the physicians, nurses and staff of UK Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, KY for all the love and care given to Kevin.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 8PM in the Chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Johnson and Rev. Bobby Cornett officiating. Visitation will also be Wednesday from 5PM until the funeral hour.

Burial services will be Thursday at 1PM at Resthaven Cemetery Chapel with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Henson & Rich Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.