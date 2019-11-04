ELCOMB - Kila Lee Irvin, 89 of Elcomb passed away on Sunday afternoon of November 3, 2019 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mt. Vernon, KY.

She was born January 10, 1930 in Harlan to the late Byrd and Effie Hall Smith.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Irvin; sons, Don Edd and Larry "Spunk" Irvin; daughter, Diane Smith; granddaughter, Kimberly Branson Suddy; brothers, Johnny, Leroy, and LB Smith; sister, Helen Bennett; daughter in law, Lynn Irvin; and son in laws, Don Smith and Johnny Asbury.

She is survived by her loving children, Sandy (Terry) Branson of Elcomb, Jerry (Anna) Irvin of Rio Vista, Dusty Asbury of Stanfill, Lorrie (Mike) Lloyd of Teetersville, Danny (Kay) Irvin of Harlan, Kaye Fee and Fiancé Ray of Georgia, James (Shanda) Irvin of Brodhead, adopted grandson, Daniel Irvin of Harlan; step son, Lonnie Irvin of London; daughter in law, Linda Irvin of Bobs Creek; 24 Grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Colleen Smith and Shirley Howard of Grays Knob, Henrietta Inman of Mary Alice; brother, Danny Smith of Wallins; she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Tuesday (Nov. 5) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday (Nov. 6) in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Spencer Burkhart & Bro. Ron Roberts officiating.

Burial will follow in the Grays Knob Cemetery with Grandsons serving as Pallbearers.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Kila Lee Irvin.