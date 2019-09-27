BOILING SPRINGS - After many years of health issues, Lana Turner passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on September 25, 2019.

Ms. Turner was a native of Harlan County, KY and a daughter of the late Ulysses and Lorene Unthank Lloyd. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina and was a retired comptroller having worked for the New York Times and Shaw newspapers.

She is survived by a brother: Carlos G. Lloyd of Bristol, VA and a sister: Juna Lee Taylor of Kentucky; a niece, Tammy Luttrell; and special friend of many years, Irmtraut Engmann of Inman, SC.

No services are planned at this time.

Interment will be in Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, Illinois.

