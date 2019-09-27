Lana Turner

BOILING SPRINGS - After many years of health issues, Lana Turner passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on September 25, 2019.

Ms. Turner was a native of Harlan County, KY and a daughter of the late Ulysses and Lorene Unthank Lloyd. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina and was a retired comptroller having worked for the New York Times and Shaw newspapers.

She is survived by a brother: Carlos G. Lloyd of Bristol, VA and a sister: Juna Lee Taylor of Kentucky; a niece, Tammy Luttrell; and special friend of many years, Irmtraut Engmann of Inman, SC.

No services are planned at this time.

Interment will be in Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin, Illinois.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
