HARLAN - Larry Edward Ellis, a much loved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Larry was born on January 27, 1946 in Evarts, Kentucky, and was a lifelong resident of Harlan Kentucky. He proudly worked in the coal mining industry for 43 years. Larry loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed playing golf in his earlier years.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Roy) McNiel, and son, Mark (Kellie) Ellis; his four grandchildren, Connor and Colby McNiel, and Mark Thomas and Caroline Ellis; his sister, Darlene (Howard) Shackleford, and brother, Fred (Lisa) Ellis, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda Ellis, and parents Fred and Evelyn Ellis.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Anderson Laws and Jones Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Roy McNiel officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to "With Love From Harlan." This non-profit organization can be found on social media @withlovefromharlan or PO Box 1621, Harlan, KY 40831.

