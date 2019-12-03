SMITH - Lavonne Newsome Smith, 81 of Smith, KY met her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 29, 2019 with her family by her side. She was originally from Pike County, KY.

Lavonne is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Smith and her children, Samuel Byrd Smith and Kitty Ann Gross; her brother Bill Newsome and her sister, Shirley Norris.

She is survived by her sons, William Larry Smith and wife Lois of Smith, KY and James E. Smith and wife Beckie of Dacula, GA.Grandchildren: Cynthia L. Baily and husband, Terry, Samuel B. Smith and wife, Mary, Larry Neil Howard, Ricky Gross, Samuel Tanin Smith and Alhanna Ann Smith.

She is also survived by her brothers, Ollie Newsome of Rose Hill, VA, Ed Norris of Cincinnati, Ohio and her sister, Mary Faye Sprague of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4 -6 PM at Henson & Rich Funeral Home. Burial followed on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2PM at Britton Cemetery at Smith, KY with Rev. Spencer Burkhart officiating.

Family and friends will serveed as pallbearers.

The staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the Lavonne Smith family and friends during your time of bereavement.