WALLINS CREEK — Lee Blanton, of Wallins Creek, Kentucky quietly passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 after a long term illness of dementia. He was the son of Albert Blanton and Rachel Wilson Blanton, both deceased of Wallins Creek.

Born on July 25, 1925, Lee worked at Bunny Bread Bakery then retired to his home in Wallins Creek. After a serious fall, he moved to Valdosta, Georgia with his cousin, Ramona Blanton-Boyett of Valdosta where he spent the last two years of his life. In his youth he was well known for his trick motorcycle skills. He was a movie buff and enjoyed photography and country music concerts.

Lee is survived by his first cousins, Ramona Blanton-Boyett of Georgia, Harold Blanton of California and Warren Blanton Dixon of New York along with his second cousins, Luther Blanton of Wallins Creek and Donna Blanton Trent of Lexington.

Lee will have a graveside service at 11:00am, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens in Valdosta. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home.