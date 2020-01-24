BRASSTOWN, N.C. — Lois Browning Woodard, age 92, of Brasstown, N.C. passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.

She was born in Harlan, KY to late Boyd and Rachel Jones. Lois loved going to church, her family and visiting others. She was member of Hickory Stand United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Paul L. Browning, Jr.; two daughters, Sherri and Nova Browning; four brothers and two sisters.

She is survived one son, Mike Browning and wife Kris of Cincinnati, OH; one daughter, Marla Browning Heberger and husband Steve of Brasstown; one sister, Linda McClain of Adairsville, GA; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Hickory Stand United Methodist Church. Rev. Bryan Wilson will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

You may send tributes to the Woodard family at www.townson-rose.com

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.