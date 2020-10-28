Lola Slusher Messer 1933- 2020 Lola Slusher Messer, 87, of Kenvir, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2020, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born February 18, 1933 at Paint Gap in Clay County, but had lived here most of her life. Mrs. Messer was a retired school teacher having taught at both Erose Elementary School and Tedders Elementary School in Knox County. She then began teaching in Harlan County at the Black Star Elementary School, Mary Helen Elementary School and finally at the Black Mountain Elementary School where she later retired. She was a Member of the Black Mountain Baptist Church and a member of the Harlan County Retired Teachers Association which she was also a past president. In 2019 Mrs. Messer was awarded the Corporation for Presidential Volunteer Service Award for Corporation for National Community Service.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 60 years, Dallas Messer, her parents, Finley and Eliza Jane Jackson Slusher; one sister, Clara Slusher; and six brothers, Roy, Ance, Burchell, Green, William and Sam.
Survivors include her son, James Andrew Messer and wife, Tina, Gray, KY; three grandchildren, Jessica Leanne McKay, Louisville; Timothy Edward McKay and wife, Raychel, Louisville; and Joshua Wayne McKay and wife, Anna, Corbin; five great-grandchildren, Richard Chapman, Hayleigh Chapman, Emma Lynn McKay, Ayliana McKay and Madilyn McKay. Also surviving is a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A private service will be conducted at Resthaven Cemetery with Reverend David Miller officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Red Bird Mission (rbmission.org
) or to Union College (unionky.edu
)
Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.