HUTCHINSON — Lonnie E. Saylor, Sr., 86, was reunited with his loving wife and numerous loved ones, Monday, December 16, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born June 30, 1933, in Wallins Creek, KY, to James Newberry and Dora Jane (Osborne) Saylor.

He retired after 25 years of active duty in the United States Army, serving in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. Lonnie then established his own business, Saylor's Insurance Adjusting Service, and worked another 25 years.

He married Cletta B. Saylor May 7, 1954, in Wallins Creek, KY. His wife of nearly 57 years, died January 22, 2011. Lonnie is survived by: children, Jewel Saylor (Vern Carder) of Pretty Prairie, Lonnie Jr. (Sharon) of Greeley, CO, Dottie Saylor of Oklahoma City, OK, and Christie Kipp of Valley Center; sister, Lois Sue Asher of Corydon, IN; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lonnie's children wish to extend a special heartfelt, 'Thank you' to caregiver and family friend, Cassie Bofink.

Lonnie preceded in death by: his parents; and twelve siblings, twins Nancy and Frances, Robert, Luther, J.D., N.B., Gussie, Marie, Oma Dorothy, Wilma, Melvin and Jimmy.

Funeral service was 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson with Pastor Darrel Grubbs presiding. Burial with full military honors was conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard at Fairlawn Burial Park. Memorial suggestions are to Reno County Veterans' Memorial, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.