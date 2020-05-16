Loretta Jean Richards 1940 - 2020 Loretta Jean Richards, age 80, passed from this life to find peace Monday, May 11, 2020 at home with family by her side. A gracious thank you to all of the family, friends, and hospice workers who supported us during mom's illness. Born to Georgia Cochran and Elmer Edwards on January 24, 1940 in Knoxville, Loretta had recently returned to Knoxville after many years of moves and adventures across the country. If you had ever had a conversation with Loretta you knew her favorite places to call home were Myrtle Beach, SC and Pruden, KY. Loretta spent her happiest moments in life outside in nature, at the ocean in Myrtle Beach, taking cruises, teaching ballroom dancing, sitting in her blue chair outside of her apartment waving and chatting with her neighbors and feeding their dogs just a few too many treats, listening to music, and playing her internet games with friends all over the world. Loretta was an independent, fiery soul that lived life on her own terms. One of her favorite things to say was, "When people look at me I don't want them to say 'what a sweet little old lady', I want them to say 'oh crap what is she up to now'?" Loretta's flirty, sassy spirit that never held back a thought or an opinion will be missed in this life by all that knew her. Close family members to Loretta include: daughter Stefanie Richards and partner Charles Hilliard and Charles' son Aidan Hilliard, daughter Tracey Thomas; former brother-in-laws Robert "Bob" Richards and William "Bill" Richards; former sister-in-laws Dorothy Shattuck and Leslie Richards; granddaughters Whitney and Amanda Thomas; great granddaughter Trista Thomas; great grandson Anthony Bohanan; nieces Ashleigh, Lee, Wendy, Megan; nephew Chad; and multiple cousins on the Collins side of the family. A celebration of life will be held as soon as friends and family can safely come together to laugh, hug, eat and drink together the way Loretta should be celebrated. For those who would like to receive the details of the celebration of life please contact daughter Stefanie Richards at stefanierichards@yahoo.com. If you are so kindly moved to send flowers please consider instead to help someone in need of support during these difficult times, especially the homeless. The Volunteer Ministry Center has an amazing mission and is a great place to support: www.vmcinc.org/donate. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from May 16 to May 17, 2020.