COALGOOD - Luther Robinson Sr. 88, of Coalgood, KY was born December 13, 1930 and entered Heaven on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 7PM in the chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home with the Rev. Benny Jones officiating. Visitation will also be Saturday from 5PM until the funeral hour.

Graveside services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 1PM at Resthaven Cemetery Chapel at Keith, KY.

