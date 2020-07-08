1/1
Lynn Bruce
1951 - 2020
Lynn Bruce 1951- 2020 Lynn Bussell Bruce, 69, of Elcomb, passed from this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born June 20, 1951 at Dayhoit, KY and had lived here all her life. Lynn was retired from Harlan ARH Hospital where she worked many years in the Cafeteria. She was a member of the Elcomb Baptist Church.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Nyal Bussell and Myrtle Noe Bussell; and a sister, Ila Sue Bussell Fisher.

Survivors include two sons, Chris Bruce and wife, Brittany; Kevin Bruce and wife, Heather; and a grandson, Levi Bruce, all of Harlan; a brother, Nyal Bussell, Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Williamsburg; and a host of special friends and caring neighbors.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8 from 5 until 8 pm at Harlan Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11 am Thursday at Harlan Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Hay officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Harlan Funeral Home - Harlan
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harlan Funeral Home - Harlan
Funeral services provided by
Harlan Funeral Home - Harlan
202 South Cumberland Avenue
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Lynns passing. She was always so kind and sweet. We will be PRAYING for all of her family and friends
Deborah Tyree
July 7, 2020
This saddens my heart. Lynn was such a good person and a very dear friend of mine. Much love and prayers for Chris and Kevin and their family.
Sherri Parker
Friend
July 7, 2020
RIP Lynn
Dottie Cornett Emery
Friend
July 7, 2020
So sorry to hear this! Always loved Lynn!
Kimberly Long
Friend
July 7, 2020
Such a sweet, beautiful soul. I really enjoyed our times at work. We had so many laughs. Fly high, my sweet friend.
Tina Witt
Friend
July 7, 2020
Lynn was one of my best friends in high school. She was always a sweet and wonderful person. Prayers for the family. God bless you.
Joanne (Creech) Boggs
Friend
July 7, 2020
So sorry for your alls loss. She was such a loving person.
Vernon Collett
Friend
July 7, 2020
So sorry to hear of Lynn's passing. She was one of a kind and I thought the world of her. Live and prayers for the family.
Jowanna Howard
Friend
July 7, 2020
Greg Bruce
Family
