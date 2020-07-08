Lynn Bruce 1951- 2020 Lynn Bussell Bruce, 69, of Elcomb, passed from this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born June 20, 1951 at Dayhoit, KY and had lived here all her life. Lynn was retired from Harlan ARH Hospital where she worked many years in the Cafeteria. She was a member of the Elcomb Baptist Church.



Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Nyal Bussell and Myrtle Noe Bussell; and a sister, Ila Sue Bussell Fisher.



Survivors include two sons, Chris Bruce and wife, Brittany; Kevin Bruce and wife, Heather; and a grandson, Levi Bruce, all of Harlan; a brother, Nyal Bussell, Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Williamsburg; and a host of special friends and caring neighbors.



Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8 from 5 until 8 pm at Harlan Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 11 am Thursday at Harlan Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Hay officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.



Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



