Mabins White Harris 1922- 2020 Mabins White Harris, age 98, of Baxter, KY, entered eternity and met her Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Born on January 26, 1922, to Garrett and Mary (Hensley) White, Mabins was the only daughter of four children. She was a graduate of Loyall High School and on September 13, 1940, she married the love of her life, Otis Harris. From that union, five dearly loved children were born: O.H., Carol, Roy, Gail, and Ike. Mabins and Otis were married for 56 wonderful years. They cherished and adored one another.
Once her children were older, Mabins began working outside the home. She worked at Mack's Supermarket and was a nurse's aide at the Harlan County Board of Education. Afterwards, she began working for Sears Roebuck, from which she retired. She was a long-time member of the Baxter Christian Church and when that church closed, she began attending the Harlan Christian Church.
In July of 2014, as a result of a fall, Mabins entered the Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center for rehabilitation. At that time, Judy Ditty became her devoted caregiver, the two fast becoming the best of friends. Judy was dear to Mabins and brought her much comfort, companionship, and laughter for the next six years. The Harris family is eternally grateful for the love and devotion Judy lavished on their dear mother.
Mabins is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sons O.H. and Ike, her three brothers-Roger, J.D, and her twin brother, Henry, and her beloved grandson, Rick Lambert.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Carol (Ross) Campbell of Gowanda, NY, Roy Harris of Loyall, KY, and Gail (James) Lambert of Baxter, KY; daughter-in-law, Kathy Harris of Corbin, KY; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grand children.
A private service is scheduled for a later date.
