HARLAN - Margaret Johnson, 86, of Harlan, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born to the late Clelton and Pearl Martin Ferrell on April 12, 1933 in Knox County. She was a member of Elcomb Baptist Church.

Ms. Johnson is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Johnson; daughter, Vicki Currie; sisters, Vivian Hamilton and Barbara Meeks.

Margaret is survived by her loving children, Joseph Johnson and wife Irene, Melissa Moore and Carla Laver and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Jason Moore, Bethany Key and husband Bryan, Erin Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Gemma Laver, Georgia Laver and Ben Laver; great grandson, Wyatt Key; son in law, Ed Currie. Many nieces, nephews, family and friends also mourn her passing.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 1PM to 3PM in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3PM also in the Chapel. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Margaret Johnson.