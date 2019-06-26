CORBIN - Margie Kay Lankford, 67 of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. She was born in Harlan on January 2, 1952 and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Eliza Pennington Lankford. Margie lived in Harlan for her first 52 years, before moving the Corbin and London area 15 years ago.

Survivors include her brothers, Earl Lankford and wife, Iris of Middleboro, David Lankford and wife, Brenda of McAlester, OK and Sam Lankford and wife Bea of Maynardville, TN; sister, Freida Massengale and husband, George of Lynch; thirteen nieces and nephews; and a host of great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for her neighbors and friends will be held at the Christian Care Community of Corbin. The family will host a celebration of her life on a later date. Burial will take place in the Resthaven Cemetery. Private Cremation services were held at the Arnett & Steele Cremation Center in Pineville. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville id honored to be serving the Lankford family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.