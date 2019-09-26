Martin Buttermore (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • " 1"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in..."
    - Jim Doran
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
  • "We will miss cousin Marty. I grew up wearing his outgrown..."
    - Rodney Buttermore Jr
  • "What a great man. Always happy, smiling and telling jokes...."
    - Jerry & Tammy Foucher
Service Information
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy 42 N
McDonough, GA
30253
(770)-914-1414
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy 42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors
2580 Hwy 42 N
McDonough, GA 30253
Obituary
LILBURN - Martin Buttermore, age 78, of Lilburn, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was born in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Dr. Willard Martin Buttermore, Sr. and Anna Todd Buttermore.

Mr. Buttermore is survived by his wife of 56 years, Faye Buttermore; son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Cyndi (Barday) Buttermore; grandchildren, Anna Grace Buttermore, Audrey Buttermore, Sarah Buttermore, Joel Buttermore; brother, Jan (Pat) Buttermore of Riverside, CA; and nieces, Ginny Richards and Beth Buttermore.

Martin grew up in Harlan, Kentucky as part of a large and loving family. At the age of 15, his family moved to Corbin, Kentucky where his father established a practice as an EENT physician. Martin graduated Corbin High School in 1959 and Western Kentucky University in 1966. After graduation, he began his 28-year career with Liberty Mutual Insurance in Richmond, Virginia.

Later in 1966, Martin was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam until November of 1968. As part of the First Cavalry, he was awarded many medals for his service including the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, and the Air Medal.

Martin enjoyed a life well lived, full of family, friends, and fun. He loved to laugh (especially at his own jokes) and always had a clever comment. He was an avid golfer and a Z-car enthusiast. All who knew him will remember his "Martin-isms" and when we see him again, we know it will be "good to be seen."

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the East Chapel of Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
