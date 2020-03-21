Mary Elizabeth (Libby) King McMurry was born in Paducah, July 19, 1930, and passed from this life to her eternal home on March 20, 2020, in Harlan. She was 89 years old.

Libby spent nearly all her life in Paducah, raising her family and enjoying her friends and beloved dogs. She moved to Harlan to be closer to family. She attended Gulf Park College. Her passions in life included her children and grandchildren, her friends, antiques and decorating, Bible Study Fellowship and her Lord. Libby enjoyed running, jogging and ballroom dancing and reading and writing poetry. She was Christian in faith.

Libby was preceded in death by her husband, W. Pelham McMurry and two children, Robert McMurry and Sallie McMurry. Her parents, Bonnie King and Mary Smith King , a sister Ann King Slater and two brothers in law, Bill McDougald and Sidney Moss. She is survived by her children, John (Lucinda) McMurry, of Hazard, William (Florence) McMurry, of Louisville, and Bonnie McMurry, of San Anselmo, California. Her sisters, Carolyn Moss, Martha McDougald, Catherine (Sam) Bowers. Her grandchildren are Pelham (Sylina), Taylor (Jeffrey), Mackenzie, Claire, Addison, Wyatt, Sierra, Sophia, Madison, Megan, Derrick (Tanya) and Bethany. Great grandchildren, Emma, Will, Alex and Addie along with a host of nieces and nephews.

A burial service will be held in Paducah later this year.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to "With Love from Harlan" c/o Leslie Bledsoe P.O. Box 1621 Harlan, KY 40831 or your local Backpack for Kids program.

To the family of Mrs. McMurry, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.