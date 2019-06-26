CATRONS CREEK - Mary Ruth Miller, 87, of Catrons Creek, passed from this life on June 24, 2019, at her residence following an illness. Born March 3, 1932 in Harlan, KY to Martin and Laura Eager Hutson, Mary Ruth was retired from the Daniel Boone Clinic and had attended Wallins Church of God and Immanuel Baptist Church.

Mary Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Laura Hutson; her daughter, Laura Miller; her husband Aaron Miller; her granddaughter, Samantha Davis; and her brother Van Hutson.

She is survived by her children, Tommy (Nancy) Miller and Dee Dee (Neal) Davis; grandsons, Robbie Nix, Wix Davis, Thomas Miller and Matt Miller; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Dorothy (Fred) Miller and Catherine Hawn.

She is also survived by two very special women, Cheryl Blevins and Bernadine Green, who loved and cared for her tirelessly and tenderly.

All services will be private.

