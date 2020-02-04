BIG LAUREL — Maxine Turner, 82 of Big Laurel was born on March 16, 1937 and entered Heaven on February 1, 2020. She was a wife, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother but most importantly, a Granny to all. She was a member of New Beginning Community Church at Big laurel and taught Sunday School for many years at various churches. She was also formerly a teacher for the Red Bird Missionary School.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Melissa Hensley Shepherd; her husband, Bobby Joe Turner; her sisters, Ruth Sprinkles, Izetta Miller, Beatrice Long and Lucille Souleyret. Her brothers, Billy Dan Shepherd, Albert Shepherd, Howard Shepherd, and Feldin Shepherd.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Cornett, Billy Joe and wife Sandy Turner, Judy Lewis, Ricky Lee Turner, Melissa and husband, Jeff North, Timothy John and wife, Kathy Turner and Trudy Morgan. Her sister Elizabeth Howard and thirteen grandchildren, twenty-seven greatgrandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Tuesday from 4-7PM.

Funeral services were held, Tuesday at 7 o'clock in the chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Nathan Boggs, Rev. Gene Harris and Blake Turner officiating. Private burial services will follow.

To the family of Granny Turner, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.