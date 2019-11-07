MIDDLESBORO - Melvin Okey "Mo" Burnside, age 77, of Middlesboro, KY passed away on November 4, 2019 after battling liver cancer. Mo was loved by all and was kind, gentle and friendly soul. He was born July 28, 1942 in Ripley, WV but raised in Middlesboro. He owned and operated three businesses contributing to the prosperity of his beloved town of Middlesboro. Regarded as a kind businessman, Mo never knew a stranger and treated all with respect and a cheerful manner. He forever cherished the friends that he made in MHS class of 1960 as well as his years in the Army National Guard. He was a great and funny story teller in relaying his life experiences.

Mo was a craftsman at heart fabricating tools to use at his work, building beautiful mantels in his home as well as an elaborate staircase. He worked on cars, guns, metal pottery and wood. Many family members enjoy his pieces of art that he made for them out of love.

Mo was preceded in death by beloved parents, Okey and Florence Burnside; his brothers: Jake and Bill Burnside and his sisters: Helen Shafer and Anna Gent. Mo is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Patty Wakin Burnside as well as his three children: Cheri and Jeff Kochanowski of Knoxville, TN, Melvin and Marilena Burnside of Clermont, FL and John and Alicia Burnside of Middlesboro, KY. He has seven grandchildren: Hayden (Ally) Burnside, Nathan Kochanowski, Shelby Smith, Emma Kochanowski, Connor Burnside and his two youngest sweeties, Isabella and Sofia Burnside. His first great grandchild is due in January, Ava Burnside. He is also survived by his dear sister, Kate Hale of Andersonville, TN; sisters-in-law, Betty Burnside of Parkersburg, WV and Regina Bernhardt of Jacksonville, FL and brother-in-law, Ed Wakin of Dallas, TX; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Mo also had cherished lifelong friends who he loved like family including honorary pallbearers: Beverly Bradford, Kenneth Day, Fred Peace, Boyce Marsee, Gary Bernhardt, Roy Robertson, Hope Cox, David Colson and the MHS Class of 1960. Pallbearers include Spike and Joby Jenkins, Wes and Brad Bernhardt, Scott Hale and Steve Burnside.

The family wants to extend thanks to the doctors and staff who extended Mo's life including Dr. Neil Barry, III, Dr. Richard Lee and Dr. Clint Doiron. Services will be at the First Christian Church presided by Pastor Astor Simpson and Rev. Gary Bingham with visitation from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 with funeral following at 5 p.m. A private graveside service will follow on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Burnside Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com