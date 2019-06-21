HARLAN — Melvin Turner, 77, of Harlan, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Melvin was born February 4, 1942 in Rockford, Alabama to the late John "Pap" Turner & Nellie Mae Gray Turner. He was attending Riveridge Baptist Church. He was a member and Past Master of Harlan Lodge 879 F&AM. and belonged to the Honorable order of the Kentucky Colonel.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Anne Turner; his brother, James Turner.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Pridemore-Turner; children, Charles Melvin (Natlie) Turner, Robert Turner, Kimberly Anne Turner Tinnell, and Tommy Wayne (Anna) Turner; step son, Eddie Pridemore; 6 grandchildren, Samantha, Jake, Kyle, Micah, Lilly, and Aiden; brother, Charles (Eva) Turner; sister, Joyce Negrich (Ken) Burton; he leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will 5:00 – 7:00 pm Thursday (June 20) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Bill Moore and Rev. Jodie Napier officiating. Masonic Rites will be performed just prior to funeral time.

Graveside services will be 11:00 am Friday (June 21) at the Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the of Lexington, KY.

