Mike Bradford
1946 - 2020
Mike Bradford 1946 - 2020 Robert Michael Bradford, husband of Raychel Carlson and formerly of Harlan, Kentucky, passed away peacefully in his Shepherd, Montana home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving father of Stephen Bradford, Laura Bradford Collett, Christopher Bradford, and Nathan Muri. He was known as "Papaw Mike" to Christopher Blanton, Xavier Rutledge, Katherine Benge, Hannah Collett, Jacob Collett, Gavin Collett, Cameron Bradford, and Madelyn Bradford; and the proud brother to Betty Blanton and Lynne King. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Clarence and Bertha Bradford, sisters Margaret Randall, Alice Bradshaw, Ann Stokes, and Doris Osborne. He is also survived and loved abundantly by multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mike was born in Wallins Creek, Kentucky on March 23, 1946 where he completed his elementary and secondary education, graduating as a "Purple Devil" in 1964 with athletic and academic excellence. He continued his love for the game playing at Cumberland College graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1968. After several years as an educator and coach, Mike transitioned into the coal industry working with family and others, later to become an Owner and Operator through the coal boom and into the local decline. During this time he was active in multiple philanthropic endeavors, an advocate for the progression of local industry as well as serving on the Harlan Independent School Board. His passion for the coal industry led him to Montana in 1997 where he became known as the "Coal Miner" by locals and close friends and remained there until his death.

To those closest to him, Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandparent, and loyal friend. In honoring his wishes, a service will not be observed at this time.

Obituary is provided courtesy of Harlan Funeral Home.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harlan Funeral Home - Harlan
202 South Cumberland Avenue
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3030
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 25, 2020
Mike was a great friend to both Linda and I all through school. He will be missed by many. Mike Taylor
Mike Taylor
Friend
May 23, 2020
Played basketball with Mike at Cumberland. He was a truly a really good guy. Highest arc on a shot I ever saw, but it went in more than not. Said to hear this news. My condolences to the family.
Charles Heinzelman
Friend
May 23, 2020
Christy and I extend heartfelt condolences to Mike's entire family on their loss. God Bless and Keep each of you in His Grace now and forever.

We shall miss our cousin.
Benjamin & Christy Jones
Family
May 23, 2020
Mike Bradford was the most handsome and one of the coolest dads I know, other than my own. He was my neighbor and I was a chubby kid growing up on Ivy Hill in Harlan, Kentucky. His smile and confidence is something I will never forget. He commanded the room and was just an all around good guy. His love for family and adventure stands out in my mind. What a loss to this world. Prayers to the family.
Jenny Goss
Neighbor
May 22, 2020
Sorry to hear about mikes passing, he was a great guy I remember him well growing up. Steve, Laura and Chris our thoughts and prayers go out to you guys
Jeff Beach
Friend
May 22, 2020
I knew Lynne more than I knew Mike, as I was older, but so enjoyed him playing ball at Wallins as we were all in school together; he was appreciated as a friend and I want to express my sincere sympathy to his family.
Bertha Vessels
Friend
May 22, 2020
I was privileged to know Mike as a friend and teammate during our high school years in Wallins. I remember him as soft spoken and polite. A gifted athlete, he always gave it his all. RIP, Mike.
John Rhinehart
Friend
