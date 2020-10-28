1/1
Millard A. Pace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard A. Pace 1925- 2020 Millard A. Pace, 95 of Cawood passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Harlan ARH following a brief illness.

Millard was born June 6, 1925 in Cawood, KY to the late John and Minerva Jane Middleton Pace. He was retired from the Chapel's Dairy after 35 years of service. He was a longtime and faithful member of the New Covenant Cawood Church of God where Millard currently had been the oldest living member.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mabel Napier Pace; his daughter, Doris Forbis; and several siblings.

He is survived by his children, John (Lana) Pace, Wayne (Amy) Pace, and Penny Pace; grandchildren, Dwayne Pace and Kari Douglas; 2 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives also survive.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday (Oct. 23) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. John Carter officiating.

Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday (Oct. 24) at the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY with Jake Spurlock, Alex Stanton, Clark Stanton, Sammy Noe, Allen Jones, and James Spurlock serving as Pallbearers. (Family & Friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 to go in procession to the cemetery)

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Millard A. Pace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
114 South 3rd Street
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3757
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved