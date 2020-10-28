Millard A. Pace 1925- 2020 Millard A. Pace, 95 of Cawood passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Harlan ARH following a brief illness.
Millard was born June 6, 1925 in Cawood, KY to the late John and Minerva Jane Middleton Pace. He was retired from the Chapel's Dairy after 35 years of service. He was a longtime and faithful member of the New Covenant Cawood Church of God where Millard currently had been the oldest living member.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mabel Napier Pace; his daughter, Doris Forbis; and several siblings.
He is survived by his children, John (Lana) Pace, Wayne (Amy) Pace, and Penny Pace; grandchildren, Dwayne Pace and Kari Douglas; 2 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives also survive.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Friday (Oct. 23) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. John Carter officiating.
Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday (Oct. 24) at the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY with Jake Spurlock, Alex Stanton, Clark Stanton, Sammy Noe, Allen Jones, and James Spurlock serving as Pallbearers. (Family & Friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 to go in procession to the cemetery)
Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Millard A. Pace.