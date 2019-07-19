GULSTON - Nancy Sue Hensley, 77, of Gulston, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 5, 1942 in Harlan, KY. Nancy was a homemaker and believed in the Holiness Faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Minerva Hensley, her grandson, Todd Hensley and her brothers, Jack, Willard, Levi and Ronnie Hensley, her sisters; Edith Gooden and Cora Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Howard Hensley of Gulston, KY; her son, Randy Hensley and wife, Rita of Jonesville, VA; her grandchildren, April Owens, Timothy Hensley and Miranda Hensley; her great grandchildren, Hunter Owens, Camerynn Owens and Kassydee Owens; her brothers, Freddie Ray Hensley and wife, Linda of Barbourville, KY; Johnny Hensley of Little Creek; Tim and wife, Linda Hensley of Gulston, her sister, Polly Debusk of Gulston and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 8 - PM in the Chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Powers and the Rev. Willard Pace officiating. Friends may call also on Friday from 5 – PM until the funeral hour.

Graveside services will be held Saturday at 11 - AM at the Hensley Cemetery at Stanfill, KY, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

