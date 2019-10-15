HARLAN — Nancy Lynn Holder, age 67, of Harlan, Ky. passed peacefully from this life and entered the glorious gates of her Heavenly home at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital on Saturday, October, 12, 2019 after a hard and courageous fight against Bone Marrow Cancer/Acute Leukemia. Nancy was born May 14, 1952 in Pineville, Ky. to the late M. Sid & the late Margie Tye Holder. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, James Mays (Pig) & Julia Howard Tye & John & Mary Frances Moreland Holder.

Nancy was a graduate of the Harlan High School and attended Cumberland College (University of the Cumberlands). Nancy worked at Eastover Mining Company (Brookside Division), Small Business Administration (after the 1977 flood) both in Harlan and in Charlotte, N.C). and Harlan Independent Schools.

Nancy is survived by her sister Maralee Holder of Harlan, Ky., Uncle Jim(Gail) Tye, Jasper, Al.,Cousins:Julia Beth (Raymond) Arnold & son Eric Arnold,Corbin,Ky. & son Evan (Megan)Arnold, Bledsoe, Ky., Billy Dean Greene, Tampa, Fl., Patrick (Michelle) Tye & Family, Jasper, Al., Leanne & Paul Brooks & children, Amberly & Cooper, Jasper, Al., Wm. Joseph Holder & son Wm.Joseph Holder II & son Wm. Joseph Holder III, Middlesboro, Ky. and other dear family members in Bell and Knox Counties in Kentucky.

Nancy is also survived by her dearest friends who were like family: James O. & Marybelle S. Morgan & children, Margaret(Michael) Bonko, Orlando, Fl., Sean(Mindi)Kirklin & children, Luke & Madi, Mason, Ohio, Meredith(Mat)Slechter & children, Kenton, Logan & Laurel, LaGrange, Ky., Buster Taylor, Hurston & Mary W. Blanton, Stanley & Mary (Sis) Farley & Family, Eddie Farley, Jerry & Teresa Haynes, Ginger Parks & Family, Barry & Deb Brown & Family, C-Lee Hunter, Jeff & Karen Phillips, Mary Lois Sizemore & Family, Mary Ruth Hensley, Ann Varney, Randy Fultz, Philip & Sharon Chitwood & Family, Bo & Susan Phillips & Family, Rush Luttrell, (who brought her joy, laughter, & love,) Tammy Johnson, Nancy Pope, Erennie Eleftheriou, Mary Lou McCarthy, Sammy & Brenda Smith, Danny & Charlene Castle, Judy Kersey, as well as others throughout the communities of Harlan & Harlan County who prayed fervently for her.

Nancy was a faithful and devoted member of the Harlan Christian Church and she LOVED her church family with all of her heart. This family of believers and prayer warriors stood steadfast and strong with her throughout her journey and helped her to stay positive as she knew she was a "Child of God." From her initial diagnosis until her last breath she knew her Lord and Saviour "had her in the palm of His hand."

Your unwavering support, encouragement, love, and presence did not wane and for this she was grateful. Most of all she was at peace. She knew that she was a winner either way. She was going to be absent from her earthly body, but she was going to be in the presence of our Lord.

Our family would like to send a sincere and heartfelt "Thank You" and deepest appreciation to HARH, CEO Donnie Fields, Oncologist|Hematologist & Staff: Dr. K. Sajnani, Leanne, Melissa & Jonathon, Infusion Suite Staff:Cortney,Etta,Natalie & Erica, Laboratory Technicians & Outpatient Registrar,Heather Mullins. Each of you went above and beyond to show the utmost care and professionalism toward Nancy. You hold a special place in our hearts.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at the Harlan Christian Church with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 PM, with the Rev. Charles B. Morris and Pastor Chris Wheeler Officiating. Burial will follow in the Pineville Cemetery, Pineville, Kentucky. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Elders & Deacons of the Harlan Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harlan Christian Church, C/O Brayden S. Morris Trust Fund, 130 South 1st Street, Harlan, Kentucky 40831.

