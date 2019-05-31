CATRONS CREEK - Nancy Louise Haddon Wright, 74 of Catrons Creek passed away suddenly on Monday May 27, 2019 at her home.

Nancy was born January 25, 1945 in Bremerton, Washington to the late Joseph Elbert and Mable Jean Holland Haddon. She had resided in Harlan for over 40 years and was a member of Holy Trinity Church. She loved her dogs and fishing.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death her beloved husband, Edward Duke Wright.

She is survived by special friends who were like family to her, Harry & Joyce Gibson, Vicki & Randy Blakley; special neighbors Patrick & Rosemary Gilbert.

Memorial Mass will be held at 6:00 pm, Saturday (June 1) at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Visitation will be after 5:00 until service time. A Celebration of life will follow in the Fellowship Hall of the Church.

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family & friends of Nancy Louise Haddon Wright.